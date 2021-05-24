Home / News / Auto News / Discount worth Rs. 3.3 lakh on the Volvo XC40 SUV
Discount worth Rs. 3.3 lakh on the Volvo XC40 SUV

Dwaipayan Roy
Discount worth Rs. 3.3 lakh on the Volvo XC40 SUV
Volvo XC40 can be bought with a Rs. 3.3 lakh discount

Swedish automaker Volvo has announced a discount of Rs. 3.26 lakh on its cheapest car in India, the XC40 SUV. The vehicle is offered in a single T4 R-Design variant. It has an eye-catching design, an upmarket cabin with many features, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights with T-shaped DRLs

The Volvo XC40 has a muscular bonnet, a large grille finished in gloss black, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights with T-shaped DRLs, and a dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. L-shaped taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is powered by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volvo XC40 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 187hp of power, 300Nm of torque, and is linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car has a top-speed of 180km/h.

The vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof and heated seats

Volvo XC40 has a spacious 5-seater cabin with heated seats, auto climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, multiple airbags, a parking assist camera, collision mitigation support, hill start, and descent control are available.

Volvo XC40: Pricing

After a discount of Rs. 3.26 lakh in India, the price of the Volvo XC40 SUV has gone down to Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand will also launch the XC40 Recharge in the coming days.

Trending Topics