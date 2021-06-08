Home / News / Auto News / Discounts worth Rs. 41,000 on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars
Discounts worth Rs. 41,000 on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars

Dwaipayan Roy
Discounts worth Rs. 41,000 on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars
Maruti Suzuki offering great deals on its NEXA cars

In a bid to increase sales this June, Maruti Suzuki is offering great deals on its range of NEXA cars in India, including the Ignis, Baleno, S-Cross, and Ciaz. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. A special discount of Rs. 3,000 on online purchases is also available. Here are more details.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price begins at Rs. 4.95 lakh

The Ignis is available with benefits worth Rs. 41,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000. The car has roof rails, a chrome-finished grille, LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81.8hp/113Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price starts at Rs. 5.98 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 41,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. The vehicle sports a chromed grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. The car is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.8hp/113Nm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.39 lakh

This June, there are offers worth Rs. 38,000 on the S-Cross, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The four-wheeler has sleek LED headlights, roof rails, a chrome-finished grille, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags for safety. It draws power from a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that generates 103hp/138Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price starts at Rs. 8.52 lakh

Finally, the Ciaz is available with benefits of up to Rs. 23,000, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. The sedan has a sleek grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and a rear-view camera. It runs on a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.

