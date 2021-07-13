Home / News / Auto News / Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this month
Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this month

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 02:47 pm
Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this month
Tata is offering big discounts on Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier models

In an attempt to increase sales, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on select models in India such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. These deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts as well as exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

In this article
Car #1

Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Tata Tiago is available with offers worth Rs. 25,000 including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. It has a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back halogen headlights, rear spoiler, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, fabric upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and two airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84.5hp/113Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Car #2

Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.59 lakh

Tata Tigor can be purchased with a cash discount and exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000, each. The car has a chromed grille, projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and twin airbags. The car runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #3

Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 7.19 lakh

The Nexon (diesel) can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. It flaunts a cascading grille, roof rails, a rear spoiler, projector headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, cruise control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. The crossover is available with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 108.5hp/260Nm and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 118.3hp/170Nm.

Car #4

Tata Harrier: Price begins at Rs. 14.29 lakh

Finally, the Harrier is available with offers worth Rs. 65,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. The four-wheeler has a blacked-out grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, adjustable headlights, and LED taillamps. It offers a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The SUV is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that churns out 167.6hp/350Nm.

