Blinq Mobility demonstrates Gurugram EV with under 3 minute swap
Blinq Mobility, a Gurugram startup, is making waves with an affordable electric car that ditches long charging waits.
Instead, you just swap your empty battery for a full one at a special station, done in under three minutes.
After the swap, you're good to go for more than 250km, as shown in their demo where the electric vehicle instantly hit 100% charge and a 252-kilometer range.
Blinq's automated swap uses robotic arms
The whole battery swap is automated: drive onto the ramp, pick "S" mode on the dial, and robotic arms handle everything while safety checks run.
Right now there's only one station in Gurugram, but Blinq expects more stations to follow as the project progresses.
If they can build enough stations, this could make electric vehicles way more practical for everyone on the go.