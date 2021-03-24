Home / News / Auto News / BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs. 38 lakh
Auto

BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs. 38 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 04:26 pm
BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs. 38 lakh

As an addition to its 2 Series Gran Coupe range, German automaker BMW has launched an entry-level 220i Sport model in India.

The vehicle has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Here are more details.

In this article
The car comes in four colors The vehicle has a feature-packed cabin It runs on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine BMW 220i Sport: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

The car comes in four colors

The BMW 220i Sport features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the brand's signature kidney grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps.

It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear.

The car is offered in four shades of Alpine White, Melbourne Red, Black Sapphire, and Storm Bay.

Interiors

The vehicle has a feature-packed cabin

The BMW 220i Sport has a spacious cabin, featuring Sensatec Oyster Black or Sensatec Black upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, sport seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.

It houses a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For safety, the sedan has multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Performance

It runs on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The BMW 220i Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 190hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque.

The motor is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds.

The vehicle also comes with three driving modes: Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport.

Information

BMW 220i Sport: Pricing and availability

The BMW 220i Sport is manufactured in India and is available for purchase via the company's dealerships. As for the pocket-pinch, the car sports an introductory price-figure of Rs. 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record, clocks 298km/h on ice
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.78 million with 53K+ new cases
India
Ready for Jethalal, Daya, Bapuji cartoons? 'Taarak Mehta…' getting animated
Entertainment
#HealthBytes: Five common reasons for nose bleeding in children
Lifestyle
'Haathi Mere Saathi': Hindi version postponed due to COVID-19 surge
Entertainment
HMD Global releases Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2
Science
Latest Auto News
Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record, clocks 298km/h on ice
Auto
Bentley Continental GT Speed, with a 650hp W12 engine, revealed
Auto
Hero Destini 125 Platinum launched at Rs. 72,000 in India
Auto
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
2021 Kawasaki Ninja's pre-bookings live via Amazon: Details here
Auto
Trending Topics