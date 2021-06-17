Home / News / Auto News / BMW 5 Series' (facelift) India debut set for June 24
BMW 5 Series' (facelift) India debut set for June 24

Harshita Malik
BMW 5 Series' (facelift) India debut set for June 24
BMW 5 Series (facelift) to be launched in India on June 24

BMW will launch the facelifted version of its 5 Series sedan in India on June 24. To recall, it was revealed in the international markets in May last year. The updated model has a refreshed front fascia and packs the latest tech features inside the cabin. It will likely carry the same engine options as the outgoing model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a wider grille and quad-LED headlights

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) features a premium design with an updated front bumper, a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, and a chromed kidney grille which is wider and sits lower than before. For lighting, it houses revised headlights with quad-LED beams, L-shaped DRLs, and new LED taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels.

It will likely be available with three engine options

The facelifted BMW 5 Series is expected to be offered with a 252hp, 2.0-liter petrol mill; a 190hp, 2.0-liter diesel unit, and a 265hp, 3.0-liter diesel motor. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Inside, the car has a sunroof and automatic climate control

The new BMW 5 Series offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, electric seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a 10.3-inch central touchscreen with support for the company's 7th-generation iDrive infotainment system. For the passengers' safety, the four-wheeler provides six airbags, parking sensors, cruise control, and ABS with EBD.

BMW 5 series (facelift): Pricing and availability

The official pricing information of the upcoming BMW 5 Series sedan will be announced at the June 24 launch event. It will carry a premium over the current-generation version, which starts at Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom).

