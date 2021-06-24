Home / News / Auto News / BMW 5 Series (facelift) sedan launched at Rs. 63 lakh
BMW 5 Series (facelift) sedan launched at Rs. 63 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 01:38 pm
BMW launches facelifted 5 Series sedan in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the facelifted version of its 5 Series sedan in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 62.9 lakh. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an elegant design and an upmarket cabin with several features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed kidney grille and sleek headlamps

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide chromed kidney grille, and twin exhaust tips. For lighting, it packs sleek LED headlamps with dual L-shaped LED DRLs and wrap-around taillights. The vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It is available in Phytonic Blue and Bernina Gray Amber color schemes.

Three engine choices are available

The facelifted BMW 5 Series is offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 252hp/350Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 190hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 265hp/620Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers an electric sunroof and six airbags

BMW 5 Series has a luxurious, dual-tone 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console running on BMW's iDrive operating system. For the passengers' safety, six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, and cornering brake control are available.

2021 BMW 5 Series: Pricing

The 530i M Sport (petrol) model of the 2021 BMW 5 Series costs Rs. 62.9 lakh, the 520d Luxury Line (diesel) variant is priced at Rs. 63.9 lakh, and the range-topping 530d M Sport (diesel) trim costs Rs. 71.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Bookings for BMW M340i xDrive's second batch underway in India

