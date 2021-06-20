Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships
Auto

Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 05:54 pm
Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships
BMW 5 Series (facelift) spotted at dealerships in India

BMW is all set to announce the facelifted version of its 5 Series sedan in India on June 24. In the latest development, it has been spotted at local dealerships across the country. To recall, it debuted last year with an updated front fascia and a new-age cabin. The car is likely to come with three engine options. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It offers an all-LED lighting system

The new grille is now placed lower than the outgoing model

The upcoming BMW 5 Series sedan features an eye-catching look with a revised front bumper, a reworked and wider kidney grille, a wide air dam, sloping roofline, LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and twin 5-spoke alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, smoked LED taillights, and twin exhausts are present on the rear.

Information

It is expected to offer three engine choices

The latest BMW 5 Series is rumored to retain the engines as in the outgoing version. It will be available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol motor, a 2.0-liter diesel mill, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The car packs the 7th-generation iDrive system

It might also get a fully digital instrument cluster

The facelifted BMW 5 Series has a spacious 5-seater cabin with gloss black inserts on the center console, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console that supports the iDrive 7 operating system. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information

BMW 5 Series (facelift): Pricing

BMW will announce the India pricing details of the upcoming 5 Series sedan during the June 24 launch event. It will carry a significant premium over the current-generation 5 Series model, which starts at Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maruti Suzuki EECO Ambulance becomes cheaper thanks to revised GST

Latest News

Indian Alexa-enabled devices get free access to Audible's 'Sleep' selection

Technology

WTC final: India bundled out for 217, Jamieson takes five-for

Sports

Here's how much 'Radhe' earned from Indian, overseas cinema halls

Entertainment

'My music made Akshay Kumar a star,' claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Entertainment

WTC final: India lose crucial wickets in first session

Sports

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki EECO Ambulance becomes cheaper thanks to revised GST

Auto

FAME II subsidy revision: Hero Optima HX's prices reduced

Auto

Revolt RV400 e-bike sold out in less than two hours

Auto

Force Gurkha to be launched in India in Q3 2021

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR bags 4,000 bookings in over a week

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

BMW 5 Series' (facelift) India debut set for June 24

Auto

New-generation BMW 2 Series officially teased, production to begin soon

Auto

BMW M5 removed from Indian website; facelifted M5 expected soon

Auto

BMW X5 (facelift) spotted testing with refreshed design elements

Auto
Trending Topics