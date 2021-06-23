Home / News / Auto News / BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India
Auto

BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 05:57 pm
BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India
BMW 5 Series (facelift) officially teased ahead of launch in India

BMW India is all set to launch the 5 Series (facelift) sedan on June 24. In the latest development, the company has teased the car on social media platforms. To recall, the facelifted 5 Series was unveiled last year. It has a reworked front bumper and an upmarket cabin with high-tech features. In India, it will likely get three engine options. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser posted on Twitter

Exteriors

It sports new 5-spoke alloy wheels and redesigned LED headlamps

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) features a sloping roofline, an elegant and sculpted bonnet, a wider kidney grille, a shark fin antenna, and twin exhausts. For lighting, it houses dual L-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned LED headlamps, and smoked LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by body-colored ORVMs and new 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

The sedan will be available with three engine options

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) will reportedly arrive with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol motor, a 2.0-liter diesel mill, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there is a 10.3-inch touchscreen panel

The BMW 5 Series offers an upscale 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone color scheme, gloss black inserts on the center console, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also packs a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, which is supported by BMW's iDrive operating system. For safety, the four-wheeler provides multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

BMW 5 Series (facelift): Pricing

The prices of facelifted BMW 5 Series sedan in India will be announced tomorrow at the launch event. It will carry some premium over the current-generation 5 Series model, which starts at Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India

Latest News

Take the vaccine or go to jail, says Philippines President

World

New Zealand need 139 to win the World Test Championship

Sports

Manisha Koirala to play Kartik Aaryan's mother in this movie

Entertainment

Benelli Leoncino 500 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000

Auto

Google auto-installs Massachusetts COVID-19 contact tracing app, Android users outraged

Technology

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India

Auto

Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro e-scooters become Rs. 9,000 cheaper

Auto

Audi e-tron to be launched in India on July 22

Auto

2022 Porsche 911 GTS, with a 473hp engine, goes official

Auto

Yamaha NMAX 160 launched in a limited-run Star Wars avatar

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Auto

BMW 5 Series' (facelift) India debut set for June 24

Auto

BMW Motorrad's production-ready CE 04 e-scooter spotted testing

Auto

New-generation BMW 2 Series officially teased, production to begin soon

Auto