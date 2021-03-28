Home / News / Auto News / 2021 BMW 6 Series GT's India launch on April 8
Auto

2021 BMW 6 Series GT's India launch on April 8

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 10:01 pm
2021 BMW 6 Series GT's India launch on April 8

German automaker BMW will launch the 2021 version of its 6 Series GT car in India on April 8. To recall, it was unveiled in May 2020.

As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a refreshed look and has a spacious cabin with many features. Here, it should be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
The car sports a large kidney grille The vehicle has a tech-savvy cabin Three BS6 engines should be offered 2021 BMW 6 Series GT: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

The car sports a large kidney grille

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has a coupe-like roof, a muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille, a refreshed bumper, and LED headlights with twin L-shaped LED DRLs.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Split LED taillights, a blacked-out diffuser, and twin trapezoidal exhaust pipes grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

The vehicle has a tech-savvy cabin

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has a spacious cabin with leather upholstery, 4-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a power steering wheel.

It houses a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment console with BMW's latest connected car technology.

For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available.

Engines

Three BS6 engines should be offered

In India, the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT should be offered with three BS6-compliant engines.

A 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 258hp/400Nm, a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel unit in M Sport guise that churns out 286hp/650Nm and 340hp/700Nm depending on tune.

All the engines should be linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

2021 BMW 6 Series GT: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT in India will be revealed at the launch event on April 8. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 65.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 to be launched in red shade
Latest News
'No Zoom' Oscars: Academy mandates nominees' in-person attendance, faces backlash
Entertainment
Fasting: Health benefits and reasons for embracing this lifestyle change
Lifestyle
#HealthBytes: Here's why you should consume garden cress seeds
Lifestyle
#HealthBytes: What is fonio? Everything to know about this supergrain
Lifestyle
Why should you be using salicylic acid on the skin
Lifestyle
Latest Auto News
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 spotted testing with touring accessories
Auto
Bentley rolls-out 200,000th car, a feat that took 102 years
Auto
Drako's $1.2 million-worth electric supercar flexes muscles on snow
Auto
Volkswagen's Project Trinity EV teased in new image: Details here
Auto
This BMW sports bike costs more than Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
Auto
Trending Topics