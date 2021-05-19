Home / News / Auto News / Spy shots reveal design, interiors of BMW 8 Series Coupe
Spy shots reveal design, interiors of BMW 8 Series Coupe

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 03:05 pm
BMW Motorrad is expected to unveil its facelifted 8 Series Coupe model in early-2022. Now, a partially camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key details about its design and interiors. The pictures (courtesy motor1) suggest it will have sleek headlights, taillamps with updated graphics, and a bigger infotainment screen. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have wrap-around taillights

The BMW 8 Series Coupe (facelift) will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a refreshed grille, narrow headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be available in at least two shades: white and green. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and dual exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Three engine choices should be available

The powertrain details of the BMW 8 Series Coupe (facelift) are currently unknown. However, the car is expected to be offered with 6-cylinder petrol and diesel turbocharged engines. A 4.4-liter V8 mill is also expected to be available.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer an iDrive 8 infotainment system

The BMW 8 Series Coupe (facelift) is expected to have a blacked-out cabin with auto climate control, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional 3-spoke power steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest iDrive 8 software. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are likely to be available.

Information

BMW 8 Series Coupe (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the BMW 8 Series Coupe (facelift) will be revealed at the time of unveiling next year. However, in the US, it should carry a starting price-tag of around $85,000 (roughly Rs. 62.13 lakh).

