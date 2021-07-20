Home / News / Auto News / Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India
Auto

Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 04:02 pm
Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India
BMW C 400 GT's bookings open at select dealerships in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad is expected to launch its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter in India soon. In the latest development, select dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the two-wheeler against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and runs on a Euro 5-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The scooter has all-LED lighting and cast aluminium wheels

The BMW C 400 GT has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail and GT tag, a split-style footboard, an upswept exhaust, and a transparent windscreen. The scooter packs a TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging socket, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It has a dry weight of 202kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 34hp, 350cc engine

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 34hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 35.2Nm at 5,750rpm.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a double aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

Information

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW C 400 GT in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in the US, the maxi-style scooter sports a price-figure of $8,495 (roughly Rs. 6.3 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

Latest News

2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition marks the end of production

Auto

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announces autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror'

Entertainment

Coronavirus: 4 vaccines in human trial stage, government tells Parliament

India

Hyderabad businessman donates Rs. 1cr gold sword to Tirupati temple

India

Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22

Auto

Latest Auto News

BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 to offer a driver drowsiness detection feature

Auto

Ola Scooter becomes the most pre-booked scooter in the world

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR bags more than 11,000 bookings in a month

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Auto

Bookings for BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure have started

Auto

Bookings for BMW M340i xDrive's second batch underway in India

Auto

Unofficial bookings of the Yamaha FZ-X bike open in India

Auto

BMW Motorrad News

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh

Auto

BMW launches limited-run X5 Black Vermilion edition

Auto

Prior to unveiling, BMW 7 Series previewed in spy shots

Auto

BMW R 1250 GS bike launched at Rs. 20.45 lakh

Auto

BMW CE 04 e-scooter, with 130km of range, launched

Auto