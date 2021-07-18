Home / News / Auto News / BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon
BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 18, 2021
BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon
BMW Motorrad teases its C 400 GT scooter in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad has teased its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter in India, hinting at its imminent launch. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and is equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. It draws power from a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a tall windshield and stepped-up seat

The BMW C 400 GT has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised transparent windscreen, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging socket, and rides on blacked-out wheels. Weighing 214kg, it is available in three shades: Blackstorm Metallic, Alpine White, and Moonwalk Grey Metallic.

Information

It runs on a 34hp, 350cc engine

BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 34hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 139km/h.

Safety

It is equipped with twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ride-by-wire and dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the BMW C 400 GT in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, in the US, the maxi-scooter carries a price tag of $8,495 (around Rs. 6.3 lakh).

