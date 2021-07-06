Home / News / Auto News / BMW CE 04 e-scooter to be unveiled on July 7
Auto

BMW CE 04 e-scooter to be unveiled on July 7

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 04:32 pm
BMW CE 04 e-scooter to be unveiled on July 7
BMW CE 04's production-spec model to be unveiled tomorrow

BMW Motorrad is all set to take the wraps off its CE 04 electric scooter on July 7, as confirmed by the automaker via a teaser video. To recall, its concept version was unveiled in November last year while the production-specific model was spotted testing in May. The BMW CE 04 will have a skateboard-like chassis and will likely deliver a range of 150km.

In this article
Twitter Post

Here's the official teaser

Design

It will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit

The BMW CE 04 will sit on a tubular steel frame and feature a bulky, low-slung body with an apron-mounted headlamp cluster, sleek turn indicators, and a flat-type seat. It should be offered in multiple color options, including Black. The vehicle will ride on blacked-out wheels and pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen console, which would perhaps be the biggest display on a scooter yet.

Information

A top-speed of 100km/h is expected

Details regarding the powertrain of the BMW CE 04 are yet to be announced. However, it will be powered by an all-electric setup, including a rear wheel-mounted motor. The e-scooter is expected to offer a top-speed of 100km/h and a range of 150km per charge.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure rider's safety

For the safety of the rider, the BMW CE 04 electric scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information

BMW CE 04: Pricing

The official pricing details of the BMW CE 04 may be announced at tomorrow's event. It will carry a premium price-tag due to its futuristic design and top-tier specifications.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2022 BMW G 310 range updated with new color options

Latest News

2021 Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

Breaking societal norms: Tanishaa Mukerji talks about freezing eggs

Entertainment

#BugAlert: Percentage symbols in network names could brick iPhone's WiFi

Technology

Bajaj Dominar 250's prices reduced by Rs. 16,500

Auto

Is Sara Ali Khan doing another Aanand L Rai venture?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

2022 BMW G 310 range updated with new color options

Auto

Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India

Auto

2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV launched at Rs. 64.12 lakh

Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 8,362

Auto

Kia Sportage SUV, with new design and technology, announced

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Simple Energy's first electric scooter to be called Simple One

Auto

Renault 5 Prototype electric hatchback breaks cover

Auto

BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India

Auto

BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Auto
Trending Topics