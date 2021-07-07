Home / News / Auto News / BMW CE 04 e-scooter, with 130km of range, launched
BMW CE 04 e-scooter, with 130km of range, launched

Dwaipayan Roy
BMW unveils its CE 04 electric scooter

German automaker BMW Motorrad has unveiled its CE 04 electric scooter. It will be sold from early 2022. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and packs a 10.25-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It draws power from an electric powertrain and has a range of 130km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers a flat-type seat and Type-C charging port

BMW CE 04 tips the scales at a hefty 231kg

The BMW CE 04 sits on a tubular steel frame and features a bulky, low-slung body with an apron-mounted headlamp cluster, sleek turn indicators, and a flat-type seat. There are storage compartments on the front and sides, a Type-C charging port, and optional panniers. It rides on blacked-out wheels. The vehicle packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen console with support for navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Performance

It is fueled by a 41.4hp electric powertrain

The BMW CE 04 packs a liquid-cooled electric motor fueled by a Lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged from 20-80% in 45 minutes with a fast charger. The setup generates 41.4hp/62Nm of torque and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of around 121km/h. It can also accelerate from 0-50km/h in 2.6 seconds and has a range of 130km per charge.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

For the safety of the rider, the BMW CE 04 electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with reverse gear for better maneuvering. Suspension duties on the maxi-style e-scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a single-sided swingarm with a preload-adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

BMW CE 04: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the BMW CE 04 will carry a price-tag of £11,700 (around Rs. 12 lakh) and will be up for grabs there from early 2022. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP launched at Rs. 83,300

