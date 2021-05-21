BMW F 850 GS adventure touring bike launched in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 21, 2021, 12:20 am

BMW launches F 850 GS motorcycle in China

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched its F 850 GS adventure touring motorbike in China. It is offered in an 'Edition 40 Years GS' version as well. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from an 853cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has an adjustable windscreen

The BMW F 850 GS has an off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a prominent beak, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an adjustable windscreen, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It comes in two color schemes: Metal Racing Blue and Edition 40 Years GS.

Information

It runs on a 79hp, 853cc engine

The BMW F 850 GS is powered by an 853cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 79hp at 6,250rpm and 90Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The vehicle offers five riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW F 850 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also offers five riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, Enduro, and Enduro Pro. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an electronically adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

BMW F 850 GS: Pricing

In China, the BMW F 850 GS starts at CNY 1,38,900 (roughly Rs. 15.77 lakh) for the Metal Racing Blue trim and goes up to CNY 1,40,900 (approximately Rs. 16 lakh) for the Edition 40 Years GS model.