Home / News / Auto News / India-made BMW G 310 R bike launched in Japan
Auto

India-made BMW G 310 R bike launched in Japan

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 09, 2021, 07:23 pm
India-made BMW G 310 R bike launched in Japan

German automaker BMW Motorrad's G 310 R motorcycle, made in India, has been launched in Japan. As for the highlights, the roadster bike has a sporty look and is up for grabs in three shades. It draws power from a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has golden front forks

The BMW G 310 R sits on a tubular frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is available in three color options: Limestone Metallic/Style Sport, Polar White, and Cosmic Black.

Information

It is fueled by a 34hp, 312cc engine

The BMW G 310 R draws power from a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 33.9hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has dual-channel ABS for better handling

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW G 310 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

BMW G 310 R: Pricing

The BMW G 310 R carries a price tag of ¥6,37,000 (approximately Rs. 4.3 lakh) in Japan. Meanwhile, in India, the bike sports a price figure of Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Honda Activa 6G available with Rs. 3,500 cashback in India

Latest News

Facebook brings chat themes, new features to Instagram and Messenger

Science

Lewis Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

'Cinderella' takes OTT route, to release on Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Premier League, Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-1: Records broken

Sports

Amid states' lockdowns, India's Global Stringency Index score touches 74

India

Latest Auto News

Tata Motors increases car prices by up to Rs. 33,400

Auto

Renault teases Megane E-TECH Electric SUV with the new logo

Auto

Prior to launch in India, BS6-compliant CFMoto 650GT motorbike teased

Auto

Mahindra to launch eKUV100 and eXUV300 in India by 2022

Auto

Husqvarna reveals Vektorr concept e-scooter; to be launched in 2022

Auto
Trending Topics