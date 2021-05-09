India-made BMW G 310 R bike launched in Japan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 07:23 pm

German automaker BMW Motorrad's G 310 R motorcycle, made in India, has been launched in Japan. As for the highlights, the roadster bike has a sporty look and is up for grabs in three shades. It draws power from a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has golden front forks

The BMW G 310 R sits on a tubular frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is available in three color options: Limestone Metallic/Style Sport, Polar White, and Cosmic Black.

Information

It is fueled by a 34hp, 312cc engine

The BMW G 310 R draws power from a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 33.9hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has dual-channel ABS for better handling

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW G 310 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

BMW G 310 R: Pricing

The BMW G 310 R carries a price tag of ¥6,37,000 (approximately Rs. 4.3 lakh) in Japan. Meanwhile, in India, the bike sports a price figure of Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).