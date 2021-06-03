Home / News / Auto News / BMW i4 all-electric sedan, with a 590km of range, revealed
BMW i4 all-electric sedan, with a 590km of range, revealed

BMW reveals its i4 all-electric sedan

German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed its all-electric i4 sedan. It will make its way to India later this year or in 2022. As for the highlights, the battery-powered car has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with lots of tech features. It is offered with a choice of two powertrains and delivers a range of up to 590km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a large kidney grille

The BMW i4 has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a massive kidney grille, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by frameless doors, sharp body lines, and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels. Sleek wrap-around taillights and a raked windscreen are available on the rear end. It also produces an electric sound created by music composer Hans Zimmer.

Interiors

The vehicle has ventilated seats and ambient lighting

The BMW i4 has a spacious cabin, featuring ventilated seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a BMW Curved Display, which integrates a 14.9-inch driver's display and a 12.3-inch infotainment console. The setup runs on BMW's 'Operating System 8.' For safety, multiple airbags and a suite of driver-assist features are available.

Performance

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds

BMW i4 is offered with two powertrain options: eDrive40 and M50. Paired to an 83.9kWh battery pack, the former makes 336hp/430Nm, while the latter generates 536hp/795Nm. The M50 model can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and offers 164km of range with 10 minutes of charging. It also gets adaptive M suspension and M Sport braking. The eDrive40 promises a range of 590km.

Information

BMW i4: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW i4 are yet to be announced. It will be built at the company's Dingolfing plant and shall go on sale later this year. The electric sedan is also expected to make its way to India.

