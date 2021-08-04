BMW unveils i4 M50 as its first-ever electric safety car

German automaker BMW has revealed its first-ever all-electric safety car, called the i4 M50. It will make its track debut on August 15 at the MotoE Austrian Grand Prix by replacing the BMW i8 safety car. As for the highlights, the 4-door vehicle has a head-turning look and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds. Here are more details.

The car offers roof-mounted light bar and Matte Gray paintwork

The BMW i4 M50 safety car has a sloping roofline, a large green-colored kidney grille with embedded lights, a light bar on the roof, and Matte Gray paintwork with fluorescent green graphics. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, 'Born Electric in M Town' phrase on the front fenders, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end.

It is fueled by a 536hp electric powertrain

BMW i4 M50 safety car is fueled by two electric motors and an 83.9kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 536hp/795Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and promises a range of around 510km on a single charge.

The vehicle offers BMW Curved Display and 3-spoke steering wheel

The BMW i4 M50 has a spacious cabin, featuring M Sport bucket seats, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a BMW Curved Display which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

BMW i4 M50 safety car: Pricing and availability

The BMW i4 M50 safety car will not go on sale. However, the commercial version of the vehicle will be up for grabs later this year and will sport a price-figure of £63,905 (around Rs. 66.10 lakh) in the UK.