BMW 740Li M Sport Edition launched at Rs. 1.43 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 06:55 pm

BMW launches Individual 740Li M Sport Edition car in India

German automaker BMW has launched its flagship sedan, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition in India. Only limited units are being sold via the brand's online store. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an imposing design and a luxurious cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in two color options

BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large kidney grille, a wide air dam, sleek adaptive LED headlamps with BMW Laserlight technology, and wrap-around taillamps. It is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 20-inch bi-colored V-spoke/M light Star-spoke alloy wheels. The car is available in two shades: Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Gray.

Interiors

Electrically adjustable seats and panoramic glass roof are available

BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition has an upscale cabin featuring an Ivory White/Canberra Beige-finished Alcantara headliner and fine-wood trim on the roof handle clasp and rear-center armrest cup holder. Electrically adjustable seats with massage function, ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, and panoramic glass roof are also available. For safety, the sedan gets six airbags, Dynamic Traction Control, and electric parking brake.

Performance

It is powered by a 335hp, 3.0-liter engine

The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition runs on a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder engine which generates 335hp/450Nm and is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds. Dynamic damper control, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, and adaptive two-axle air suspension further enhance the drive experience. The car also offers a consumption-optimized 'ECO PRO' driving mode.

Information

BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition carries a price-figure of Rs. 1.43 crore (ex-showroom). Only limited units of the luxury sedan are up for grabs via the BMW online shop.