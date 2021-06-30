BMW iX1 electric crossover to break cover by early 2022
German automaker BMW Motorrad is expected to unveil its iX1 crossover by early 2022. It will join the iX3, iX, and i4 in the company's electric line-up. As for the highlights, the car will borrow styling cues from the iX and iX3 and should be fueled by a 74kWh battery pack. It might deliver a driving range of over 450km. Here are more details.
The car will have a large kidney grille, multi-spoke wheels
The BMW iX1 will have a lengthy bonnet, a large kidney grille, a wide air vent, and narrow headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by B-pillars, four doors, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper should be available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It may be fueled by a 280hp electric powertrain
The BMW iX1 is expected to pack a single motor and a 74kWh battery pack. The powertrain should deliver a combined output of around 280hp/400Nm. It is likely to deliver a driving range of 460km per charge.
It will offer a touchscreen infotainment panel and rear-view camera
The BMW iX1 is likely to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer should ensure the safety of the passengers.
BMW iX1: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the BMW iX1 electric crossover will be announced at the time of unveiling. If the car comes to India, it should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom).