This BMW sports bike costs more than Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

BMW M 1000 RR runs on a BS6-compliant 999cc, 4-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 209hp of power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and attain a top-speed of 306km/h.
The BMW M 1000 RR has been brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). The Standard and Competition variants cost Rs. 42 lakh and Rs. 45 lakh, respectively. In comparison, the newly-launched Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine starts at Rs. 40 lakh (all price, ex-showroom).