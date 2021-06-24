Home / News / Auto News / Bookings for BMW M340i xDrive's second batch underway in India
Bookings for BMW M340i xDrive's second batch underway in India

BMW dealerships have started accepting bookings for the second batch of the M340i xDrive sedan in India. The second batch might be limited to just 50 units. As for the key highlights, the performance-centric has a head-turning look and a feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, 6-cylinder petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a kidney grille and wrap-around taillamps

The BMW M340i xDrive has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chrome-finished kidney grille, a wide air dam, and narrow LED headlamps. It is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Dual chromed exhaust tips and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. The car is offered in three shades: Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, and Dravit Grey Metallic.

Information

It is fueled by a 387hp, 3.0-liter engine

BMW M340i xDrive is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline 6-cylinder engine that generates 387hp/500Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Interiors

The vehicle can be customized with three optional accessory packs

The BMW M340i xDrive has a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, auto climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Alcantara upholstery, auto engine start/stop, and an M Sport steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car can also be customized using Motorsport, Racer's Pack, and Enthusiast accessory packages.

Information

BMW M340i xDrive: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW M340i xDrive carries a price-tag of Rs. 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Deliveries of the sedan's second batch are expected to commence in either August or September this year.

