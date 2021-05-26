Home / News / Auto News / BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive, with retracting fabric roof, revealed
BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive, with retracting fabric roof, revealed

Dwaipayan Roy
BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive, with retracting fabric roof, revealed
BMW reveals its M4 Competition Convertible xDrive model

German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed its M4 Competition Convertible xDrive model. It will go on sale in the US this October. As for the highlights, the car has a retracting fabric roof and a spacious tech-loaded cabin. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a large, blacked-out kidney grille

BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive has a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out kidney grille, and sleek headlights. It sports a retracting fabric roof that closes within 18 seconds at up to 50km/h. The car is flanked by slim ORVMs, sharp body lines, and forged wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a flush-fitting glass window, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle has heated sports seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment console

The BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with Merino leather upholstery, heated sports seats, optional M Carbon bucket seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment console that is powered by the iDrive 7.0 operating system. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are also available.

Performance

It is fueled by a 503hp, 3.0-liter engine

BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive runs on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine that generates 503hp of power and 649Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in around 3.6 seconds and has a top-speed of 249km/h. The number is pushed to 280km/h with an optional M Driver's Package.

Information

BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive: Pricing and availability

In the US, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive carries a starting price-tag of $86,300 (roughly Rs. 62.7 lakh) plus $995 (approximately Rs. 72,400) for destination charges. The car will be up for grabs from October onwards.

