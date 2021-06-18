Home / News / Auto News / 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon
2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon
BMW to launch 2021 R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure models teased in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad has announced on social media that the 2021 R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure motorbikes will be launched in India soon. As for the highlights, the motorcycles have an aggressive look and come with a host of electronic riding aids. They draw power from a 1,254cc, liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes have a TFT instrument cluster and all-LED lighting

The BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure have a rugged design, featuring split-style seats, a tall-set exhaust, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, and an asymmetric headlight. The bikes pack a Bluetooth-enabled TFT color instrument console and a full-LED lighting setup. The standard model rides on alloy wheels while the Adventure variant is equipped with spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

Information

They will be fueled by a 134hp, 1,254cc engine

In India, the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1,254cc, liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine with BMW ShiftCam technology. The mill generates 134hp of power and a peak torque of 142Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

They offer three riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS Pro, traction control system, hill-start control, and three ride modes: Eco, Road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a spring strut on the rear.

Information

BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, they should carry some premium over the outgoing models priced at Rs. 20.45 lakh and Rs. 22.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom prices).

