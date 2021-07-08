Home / News / Auto News / BMW R 1250 GS bike launched at Rs. 20.45 lakh
BMW R 1250 GS bike launched at Rs. 20.45 lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new R 1250 GS motorbike in India. It has been priced starting at Rs. 20.45 lakh and is offered in two variants of R 1250 GS Pro and R 1250 GS Adventure Pro. The duo arrives via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route and runs on a BS6-compliant 1,254cc engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

The bikes house an all-LED lighting setup

The BMW R 1250 GS Pro and Adventure Pro feature an aggressive design with a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and an adjustable transparent windscreen. They also sport a full-LED lighting setup, a TFT color display with support for Bluetooth connectivity, and ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The vehicles are available in Style Triple Black and Style Rallye color options.

A 134hp, 1,254cc engine fuels the motorcycles

The BMW R 1250 GS Pro and Adventure Pro draw power from a 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine that is tuned to make 134hp of power at 7,750rpm and 143Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes are offered for the rider's safety

The BMW R 1250 GS Pro and Adventure Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS Pro, traction control and hill start control. They also offer three riding modes: Eco, Road, and Rain. Suspension duties are taken care of by a central spring strut on the front and a single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever on the rear end.

BMW R 1250 GS Pro, Adventure Pro: Pricing and availability

The BMW R 1250 GS motorbike carries a price-tag of Rs. 20.45 lakh for the GS Pro model and Rs. 22.40 lakh for the GS Adventure Pro variant (both prices, ex-showroom). A limited-run '40 Years GS' edition is also expected to arrive in India.

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 goes on sale in India

