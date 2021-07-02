Home / News / Auto News / BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to debut on July 8
Auto

BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to debut on July 8

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 03:14 pm
BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to debut on July 8
BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure models to be launched in India on July 8

BMW Motorrad has announced that it will launch its R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure motorbikes in India on July 8. Their pre-bookings are already underway. As for the highlights, the bikes have an aggressive design and come with many electronic riding aids. They draw power from a 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Design

The bikes have an adjustable windscreen and TFT instrument console

BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure feature a prominent beak, split-style seats, an adjustable windscreen, a USB charging socket, an asymmetric headlamp, and an upswept exhaust. The bikes have a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument panel and a full-LED setup for lighting. The standard model runs on alloy wheels, while the Adventure variant plies on cross-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

Information

They are fueled by a 136hp, 1,254cc engine

The BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,254cc air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor makes a maximum power of 136hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 142Nm at 6,250rpm.

Safety

They offer three riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with hill-start control, ABS Pro, and traction control. They also offer three riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road. Suspension duties are taken care of by a central spring strut on the front and a single-sided swingarm on the rear.

Information

BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure will be revealed on July 8. They are expected to carry a premium over the outgoing models which cost Rs. 20.45 lakh and Rs. 22.35 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#FutureIsHere: BMW-powered 'flying car' completes its first-ever inter-city flight

Latest News

Coronavirus: India third country where death toll crossed 4 lakh

India

Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket

Sports

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' review: How anxiety can impede a relationship

Entertainment

'Bruno was very friendly': Owner of dog killed in Kerala

India

Irrfan Khan's 'Dubai Return' to release at Bandra Film Festival

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

#FutureIsHere: BMW-powered 'flying car' completes its first-ever inter-city flight

Auto

Volvo Concept Recharge EV, with new design language, breaks cover

Auto

MG Astor set to debut in India in Q4 2021

Auto

Suzuki commences bookings for 2021 Hayabusa's second batch

Auto

BMW M5 Competition (facelift) launched at Rs. 1.62 crore

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

New-generation BMW 2 Series to break cover on July 8

Auto

BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Auto

Bookings for BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure have started

Auto

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

Auto
Trending Topics