BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 07:33 pm

BMW R 1300 GS spied on test

German automaker BMW Motorrad is expected to unveil its R 1300 GS adventure bike next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the two-wheeler has been spotted testing, revealing some key design details. The pictures (courtesy RideApart) suggest it will have a conventional headlight cluster, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and wire-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should have a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster

The BMW R 1300 GS will have an imposing look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, a new swingarm, and an upswept exhaust. The bike might pack a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting, and should ride on wire-spoke wheels. A rear tire-hugging plate will also be available.

Information

Meanwhile, R 1250 GS is powered by a 1,254cc engine

The powertrain details of the BMW R 1300 GS are currently unavailable. However, for reference, the R 1250 GS is powered by a 1,254cc air/liquid-cooled engine that makes 135.8hp/143Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It might offer cornering lights and radar-based cruise control

For the rider's safety, the BMW R 1300 GS would be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also offer radar-based cruise control, a blind-spot detection system, and cornering lights. Suspension duties on the motorbike should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and probably a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

BMW R 1300 GS: Availability

The BMW R 1300 GS might be unveiled in 2022. It should also make its way to India and will take on rivals such as the Kawasaki Versys 1000, Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L, and the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT.