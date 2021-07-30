BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes

BMW has expanded its R 18 line-up by announcing the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental cruiser bikes. The former is suited for solo traveling, while the latter is made for long tours with a pillion rider. Both the vehicles offer front fairing, hard-case panniers, Marshall speakers, a host of electronic riding aids, and a "Big Boxer" engine.

The bikes sport a large windscreen and chromed exhausts

BMW R 18 B and Transcontinental are available with an Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver Metallic paint option

The BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature a bulky design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, lengthy chromed exhausts on both the sides, a rounded headlight, a transparent windscreen, and hard-case panniers. Both the bikes have fairing-mounted Marshall speakers, four analog dials, and a 10.25-inch TFT infotainment console. They ride on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels.

A 91hp, 1,802cc engine fuels the bikes

The BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental draw power from a 1,802cc, 2-cylinder, engine that delivers 91hp of power at 4,750rpm and 150Nm of peak torque between 2,000-4,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The vehicles offer enhanced safety features

BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Cruise Control, and Active Cruise Control. They also provide Rock, Roll, and Rain riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a central cantilever strut with travel-dependent damping and automatic load compensation on the rear.

BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental: Pricing

In the US, the BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental have been priced at $21,495 (roughly Rs. 15.98 lakh) and $24,495 (around Rs. 18.21 lakh), respectively. The India availability and pricing details of the bikes are yet to be revealed.