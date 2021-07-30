Home / News / Auto News / BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes
Auto

BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 03:12 pm
BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes
BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental bikes launched

BMW has expanded its R 18 line-up by announcing the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental cruiser bikes. The former is suited for solo traveling, while the latter is made for long tours with a pillion rider. Both the vehicles offer front fairing, hard-case panniers, Marshall speakers, a host of electronic riding aids, and a "Big Boxer" engine.

In this article
Design

The bikes sport a large windscreen and chromed exhausts

BMW R 18 B and Transcontinental are available with an Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver Metallic paint option

The BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature a bulky design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, lengthy chromed exhausts on both the sides, a rounded headlight, a transparent windscreen, and hard-case panniers. Both the bikes have fairing-mounted Marshall speakers, four analog dials, and a 10.25-inch TFT infotainment console. They ride on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels.

Information

A 91hp, 1,802cc engine fuels the bikes

The BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental draw power from a 1,802cc, 2-cylinder, engine that delivers 91hp of power at 4,750rpm and 150Nm of peak torque between 2,000-4,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The vehicles offer enhanced safety features

BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Cruise Control, and Active Cruise Control. They also provide Rock, Roll, and Rain riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a central cantilever strut with travel-dependent damping and automatic load compensation on the rear.

Information

BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental: Pricing

In the US, the BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental have been priced at $21,495 (roughly Rs. 15.98 lakh) and $24,495 (around Rs. 18.21 lakh), respectively. The India availability and pricing details of the bikes are yet to be revealed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Volkswagen Taigo crossover is a rebadged version of Nivus

Latest News

Karnataka to tighten borders, make COVID-19 testing compulsory, says Bommai

Politics

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic

Sports

Decoding Thomas Tuchel's managerial records

Sports

Google kicking out 'sugar daddy' dating apps from Play Store

Technology

CBSE Class XII result declared; 70K students score over 95%

India

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar 250F's design revealed in spy shots

Auto

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 arrives at dealerships; deliveries underway

Auto

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Auto

Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan breaks cover

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

BMW R 1250 GS bike launched at Rs. 20.45 lakh

Auto

Limited-run BMW S 1000 RR Isle Of Man edition unveiled

Auto

BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Auto

BMW M 1000 RR to debut in India soon

Auto

BMW News

BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe debuts with more powerful engines

Auto

BMW M5 Competition (facelift) launched at Rs. 1.62 crore

Auto

BMW 5 Series (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Auto
Trending Topics