BMW S 1000 R to be launched in India soon

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 02:25 pm
BMW S 1000 R to be launched in India soon
BMW to launch its S 1000 R bike in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad has announced that it will launch its S 1000 R motorbike in India soon. However, a launch date has not been revealed yet. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console

The BMW S 1000 R has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a belly pan, golden-colored front forks, a single-seat, and an upswept exhaust. Optional accessories such as forged wheels and carbon fiber hoops are also available. The bike packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console and a full-LED setup for lighting. It tips the scales at 199kg.

It will run on a 165hp, 999cc engine

In India, the BMW S 1000 R will draw power from a BS6-compliant 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 165hp at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle has inverted telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW S 1000 R is armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dynamic traction control, anti-wheelie control, and ABS Pro with cornering ability. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a central shock absorber with an adjustable rebound on the rear.

BMW S 1000 R: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW S 1000 R in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

