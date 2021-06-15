2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs. 18 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 01:45 pm

Based on the S 1000 RR, German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched its S 1000 R liter-class motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console

The BMW S 1000 R is built on a bridge-type aluminium laminate frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a belly pan, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a rider-only saddle. The bike packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It weighs 199kg, which is 6.5kg lighter than the previous-generation model.

Information

It is fueled by a 165hp, 999cc engine

The BMW S 1000 R draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 165hp of power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a top-speed of 250km/h (electronically limited).

Safety

It offers four ride modes

The BMW S 1000 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with engine brake control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and traction control. It has four riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 BMW S 1000 R: Pricing

In India, the 2021 BMW S 1000 R carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 17.90 lakh. The bike's Pro and M Sport variants are priced at Rs. 19.75 lakh and Rs. 22.50 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).