Limited-run BMW S 1000 RR Isle Of Man edition unveiled

Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 07:59 pm

BMW Motorrad has introduced a limited edition model of its S 1000 RR motorbike, called the BMW S 1000 RR Isle of Man edition. It is specially designed to pay homage to the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy race that has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bike, limited to just 50 units, will be exclusively available in France. Here's our roundup.

Design

The BMW S 1000 RR Isle of Man edition features an 'M Isle of Man' green colorway, which has been borrowed from the BMW M3. The muscular fuel tank bears the unit number and 'S 1000 RR Isle of Man Edition' badging. The bike has a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, LED headlights with yellow accents, M forged wheels, and a Titanium Akrapovic exhaust.

Information

The BMW S 1000 RR Isle of Man edition draws power from a 999cc, in-line engine that delivers 204hp of power at 13,500rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The BMW S 1000 RR Isle of Man edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. It also gets Pro riding modes and a GPS LapTrigger. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and an aluminium swingarm with adjustable preload on the rear.

Information

The BMW S 1000 RR Isle of Man edition has been priced at €33,005 (roughly Rs. 29.2 lakh). Only 50 units of the bike will be produced and they will be up for grabs only in France.