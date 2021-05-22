Home / News / Auto News / BMW Motorrad's production-ready CE 04 e-scooter spotted testing
BMW Motorrad's production-ready CE 04 e-scooter spotted testing

Harshita Malik
May 22, 2021
BMW Motorrad's production-ready CE 04 e-scooter spotted testing
BMW Motorrad CE 04 spotted testing, images revealed

BMW Motorrad's CE 04 electric scooter, which was unveiled last year in concept form, has been spotted testing on the roads. At first glance, the production-ready model retains the overall design and aesthetics of the concept version. As per the spy images, it has an edgy bodywork with an angular front apron, a full-sized rear fender, and a skateboard-like chassis.

It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen

The BMW Motorrad CE 04 features a bulky and low-slung body with an apron-mounted headlamp cluster, vent-like side panels, and sleek turn indicators. It also packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen console and an illuminated storage compartment which can be opened from the side. The test mule has an all-black paintwork but we can expect the e-scooter to come in several color options.

The powertrain details of the BMW Motorrad CE 04 have not been revealed as of now. However, it will be fueled by an all-electric setup wherein the battery pack will be housed inside the footboard and the motor will be positioned near the rear wheel.

To ensure safety of the rider, the BMW Motorrad CE 04 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The official pricing details of the BMW Motorrad CE 04 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a premium price-tag since it will be an exceptional entry into the world of electric scooters.

