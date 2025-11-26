BMW says goodbye to the Z4 roadster with a special final edition
BMW is wrapping up the Z4 roadster's journey with a limited-edition Z4 M40i, marking the end of an era for this sporty convertible.
Production is set from February to April 2026.
Priced at $78,675, buyers can choose between an eight-speed automatic or a classic six-speed manual—one last chance for fans to grab this icon.
What makes the Final Edition stand out?
The Z4 Final Edition rocks a Frozen Black metallic finish, gloss-black trim, and unique wheels—19-inch in front and 20-inch at the back.
It also gets a Moonlight Black soft top and bold red brake calipers.
Inside, you'll find black Vernasca leather with red stitching plus premium features like a Harman Kardon sound system and the included Driver Assistance Package.
Under the hood is a punchy 3.0-liter turbo inline-six good for 382hp.
No word yet on what's next for BMW roadsters—but this send-off feels pretty special.