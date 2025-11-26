BMW says goodbye to the Z4 roadster with a special final edition

What makes the Final Edition stand out?

The Z4 Final Edition rocks a Frozen Black metallic finish, gloss-black trim, and unique wheels—19-inch in front and 20-inch at the back.

It also gets a Moonlight Black soft top and bold red brake calipers.

Inside, you'll find black Vernasca leather with red stitching plus premium features like a Harman Kardon sound system and the included Driver Assistance Package.

Under the hood is a punchy 3.0-liter turbo inline-six good for 382hp.

No word yet on what's next for BMW roadsters—but this send-off feels pretty special.