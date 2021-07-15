Home / News / Auto News / BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh
BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh
BMW X1 20i Tech Edition goes official in India

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched its limited-run X1 20i Tech Edition model in India. It is available via the brand's e-store. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and offers a tech-loaded cabin with a host of safety options. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the X1 sDrive20i. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in two color options

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition has a muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and LED fog lamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear. The vehicle is offered in Alpine White and Phytonic Blue colors.

It runs on a 189hp, 2.0-liter engine

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 189hp/280Nm and is linked to a 7-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. It also offers three driving modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.

The vehicle has a panoramic glass roof and six airbags

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition has a premium cabin with a panoramic glass roof, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, BMW Head-Up Display, and a 205W sound system. It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, Cornering Brake Control, an engine immobilizer, and an electric parking brake ensure passengers' safety.

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition sports a price-figure of Rs. 43 lakh (ex-showroom). Only limited units of the vehicle are up for grabs via the company's online store.

