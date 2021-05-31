BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition teased in India, launch imminent

BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition to be launched in India

BMW Motorrad has teased the launch of its X7 Dark Shadow Edition SUV in India. To recall, it was unveiled last year and its production is limited to just 500 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an exclusive Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paintwork from BMW Individual and complementing interiors. It will be offered with two engine choices. Here our roundup.

The car has a black chrome kidney grille

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition has a dark grayish paintwork and sports a black finish on the B- and C-pillars, window surrounds, as well as the exterior mirror bases. The SUV comes with a black chrome kidney grille, 22-inch M light-alloy wheels with a V-spoke design, and an M sports exhaust system. Tailpipe covers and air vents also get a black chrome treatment.

There will be a choice of two engines

Like the standard model, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is likely to be offered with a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter petrol engine that makes 335hp/450Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 261hp/620Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed gearbox with paddle shifters.

The vehicle has a crystal gear lever and nine airbags

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition has a 6/7-seater cabin, featuring Merino leather upholstery in dual-tone Night Blue/Black shades, a roof liner with Alcantara finish, a Piano Black-colored center console, and a crystal gear lever. It packs a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Nine airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a significant premium over the regular BMW X7 which starts at Rs. 96 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).