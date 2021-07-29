Home / News / Auto News / BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied on test; design details revealed
BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied on test; design details revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:10 am
BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied on test; design details revealed
BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied; debut by early 2022

German automaker BMW is expected to unveil its facelifted X7 SUV by early-2022. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming four-wheeler has been spied, revealing its key design details. The images suggest it will have a split headlamp setup, a large kidney grille, blacked-out wheels, roof rails, and revised taillights. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have roof rails and twin exhaust tips

The new BMW X7 will sport a sculpted hood, a kidney grille, a wide air dam, and a split LED headlight setup. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Dual exhaust tips, revised taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will grace the rear end of the SUV.

It will be offered with two engine choices in India

In India, the new BMW X7 should be fueled by a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder petrol engine that makes 335hp/450Nm and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder diesel mill offered in two tunes: 261.5hp/620Nm and 394hp/760Nm. The international-specific model might get new powertrains.

Inside, there will be ventilated seats and nine airbags

The new BMW X7 is expected to have a 7-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay. Nine airbags, electronic stability control, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers.

BMW X7 (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the BMW X7 (facelift) in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 95.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Trending Topics