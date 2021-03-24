Home / News / Auto News / BRABUS reveals limited-run 92R electric car: Details here
Dwaipayan Roy
Tuning specialist BRABUS has worked its magic on the Smart EQ ForTwo electric car to create a new model, called the BRABUS 92R. Its production will be limited to just 50 units.

The 2-seater hatchback sports cosmetic updates inside-out and draws power from an electric powertrain which allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 10.9 seconds.

Exteriors

The car has a glossy black finish with red accents

The BRABUS 92R has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a black mesh grille, oval-shaped headlights, and glossy paintwork.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, red-colored side steppers, and designer multi-spoke wheels.

A new diffuser and uniquely designer taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

The vehicle has a 2-seater cabin with many features

The BRABUS 92R has a 2-seater cabin, featuring red BRABUS leather with black stitching, backrests with BRABUS logos embossed on them, an armrest, a small infotainment screen, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

It also comes with features such as a navigation system, air conditioning, and radio. On the safety front, it has multiple airbags and ABS.

Performance

It runs on a 92hp, all-electric powertrain

BRABUS 92R draws power from a 3-phase synchronous electric motor with Sport+ driving mode. The powertrain generates 92hp of power and 180Nm of torque.

The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 10.9 seconds and hit a top-speed of 130km/h.

It also comes with a coilover sports suspension that promises "an outstanding combination of agile, safe handling, and high ride quality," according to the company.

Information

BRABUS 92R: Pricing and availability

In the US, the limited-run BRABUS 92R 2-seater electric car carries a base price of $54,740 (approximately Rs. 39.7 lakh). The company is yet to reveal the availability of this model.

