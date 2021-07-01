Home / News / Auto News / CFMOTO launches 2021 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes in India
Auto

CFMOTO launches 2021 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 02:43 pm
BS6 versions of CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, 650GT launched in India

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO has introduced the updated 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT motorbikes in the Indian market. The two-wheelers run on a BS6-compliant 649cc engine and share a bunch of features, including an LED headlight, dual-channel ABS, and a digital instrument console. With the greener engines, the motorcycles have lost some power and torque, and have also become costlier than their BS4 counterparts.

In this article
Design

The bikes ride on 17-inch wheels

They are offered in up to three color variants

The 2021 CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT feature a semi-faired design with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and angular rear-view mirrors. The MT and GT models also have a raised windscreen. The trio offers a digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, and rides on 17-inch wheels. The 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT have a kerb weight of 206kg, 218kg, and 226kg, respectively.

Information

They run on a 55hp, 649cc engine

The CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT are fueled by a BS6-compliant 649cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers a maximum power of 55hp at 8,250rpm and 54.4Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is available for improved handling

For the rider's safety, the CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with a dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The 650NK and 650GT have conventional telescopic front forks, while the 650MT has adjustable USD forks. On the rear, the bikes offer a cantilever type suspension.

Information

2021 CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT: Pricing and availability

In India, the BS6 versions of CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes carry a price-tag of Rs. 4.29 lakh, Rs. 5.29 lakh, and Rs. 5.59 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the two-wheelers are currently underway against an amount of Rs. 5,000.

