2021 CFMoto 650NK's online bookings open in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
May 11, 2021
2021 CFMoto 650NK's online bookings open in India

Prior to its launch in India, CFMoto has started accepting bookings for its BS6-compliant 650NK bike. It can be reserved via the company's official website against a token amount of Rs. 5,000. The motorcycle will have a new styling but the hardware will be similar to the BS4 model. It will be powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

The bike is expected to have a digital instrument console

The 2021 CFMoto 650NK will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a split-style seat, a small exhaust, and a dual-tone headlight mask. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out wheels. It is expected to have a 17-liter fuel tank and is likely to tip the scales at 206kg.

It is likely to run on a 60hp, 649cc engine

The 2021 CFMoto 650NK will draw power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of around 60hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 56Nm at 7,000rpm.

It will have dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 CFMoto 650NK will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 CFMoto 650NK: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 CFMoto 650NK in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Grazia 125 scooter available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

