BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 bike launched at Rs. 18.5 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 01:54 pm
Ducati launches BS6-compliant Diavel 1260 bike in India

Italian automaker Ducati has launched its BS6-compliant Diavel 1260 motorbike in India. It is offered in an 'S' variant as well. As for the highlights, the premium motorcycle has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,262cc, L-twin, Testastretta engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike is up for grabs in three shades

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, radiator shrouds, a single-sided swingarm, and twin exhaust tips. The bike packs a 3.5-inch color TFT instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer black wheels. The standard model is available in Dark Stealth color, while the S variant comes in Ducati Red and Thrilling Black colorways.

Information

It is fueled by a 162hp, 1,262cc engine

The Ducati Diavel 1260 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,262cc, L-twin, Testastretta engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 162hp at 9,500rpm and 129Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm.

Safety

It offers cornering ABS and cruise control

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Diavel 1260 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, cruise control, traction control, launch control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 50mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear. The S variant gets a premium setup from Ohlins.

Information

Ducati Diavel 1260: Pricing

In India, the standard model of the BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 carries a price-tag of Rs. 18.49 lakh. On the other hand, the S variant costs Rs. 21.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Suzuki Katana Streetfighter custom bike, with a 999cc engine, revealed

