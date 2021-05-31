Ducati teases BS6-compliant Diavel 1260 bike in India; launch imminent

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased in India

Italian automaker Ducati has teased the arrival of the BS6-compliant Diavel 1260 motorbike in India. The company is expected to introduce both the standard as well as 'S' variant of the bike. As for the highlights, it will have an aggressive design and shall come with many electronic riding aids. The two-wheeler will be fueled by a 1,262cc, Testastretta DVT engine. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the teaser

Design

The bike will have backlit switches

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stubby exhaust, key-less ignition, golden-colored forks, and backlit switches. It will pack a digital instrument console, an LED headlamp, and shall ride on blacked-out wheels. The S variant shall come with LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, and will tip the scales at 247kg.

Information

It will be fueled by a 160hp, 1,262cc engine

In India, the Diavel 1260 will run on a BS6-compliant 1,262cc, L-Twin Testastretta DVT engine that makes 160hp of power and 129Nm of torque. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The S model will get a bi-directional quick-shifter as well.

Safety

It will have disc brakes on both wheels

The Diavel 1260 will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, power launch, cruise control, and rear-wheel lift mitigation system. Suspension duties on the standard model will be handled by 50mm USD front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear. The S variant will get a premium setup from Ohlins.

Information

Ducati Diavel 1260: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).