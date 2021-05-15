Honda is offering Rs. 3,500 cashback on BS6 Shine motorcycle

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 15, 2021, 04:46 pm

Honda Motors India is offering its Honda Shine commuter bike with an attractive offer. Buyers can avail a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 3,500 on the two-wheeler, which starts at Rs. 71,550. This offer is only valid on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards till June 30. Notably, the Grazia 125, Activa 6G, and Dio scooters are also available with this offer.

Design

It sports an analog instrument console

The Honda Shine sits on a diamond frame and has a minimalist design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a chromed exhaust. It offers an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb taillight. The bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 1,285mm, a kerb weight of 115kg, and a 10.5-liter fuel tank.

Information

The vehicle runs on a 10.6hp, 124cc engine

The Honda Shine is fueled by a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder motor that is tuned to generate 10.6hp of power at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

A Combi-Brake System ensures safety of the rider

On the safety front, the Honda Shine is equipped with disc brakes on the front wheel and drum brakes on the rear wheel, along with a Combi-Brake System for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic forks on the rear end.

Information

Honda Shine: Pricing

In India, the BS6 Honda Shine costs Rs. 71,550 for the drum brake model and Rs. 76,346 for the disc brake variant (both prices, ex-showroom). As mentioned before, the cashback offer is valid till June 30.