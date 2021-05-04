Prior to launch, 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 05:54 pm

Ahead of its launch in India later this month, Japanese automaker ISUZU has teased its BS6-compliant D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck. It will be offered in two variants: Z 2WD AT and Z Prestige 4WD AT.

As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and shall run on a 1.9-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel engine.

Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

The vehicle will sport bi-LED projector headlights

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross will have a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, bi-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, and fog lamps with a chrome bezel.

It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

A large storage compartment and vertically-positioned LED taillights will be available on the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by a 161hp, 1.9-liter engine

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel engine linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates a maximum power of 161hp and 360Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

It will offer a feature-rich cabin

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross will have a practical cabin with 6-way electrically adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.

It shall house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, six airbags, ABD with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and traction control will be available.

Information

2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 16.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).