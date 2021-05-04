Home / News / Auto News / Prior to launch, 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck teased
Auto

Prior to launch, 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck teased

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 04, 2021, 05:54 pm
Prior to launch, 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck teased

Ahead of its launch in India later this month, Japanese automaker ISUZU has teased its BS6-compliant D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck. It will be offered in two variants: Z 2WD AT and Z Prestige 4WD AT.

As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and shall run on a 1.9-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel engine.

Here are more details.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

The vehicle will sport bi-LED projector headlights

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross will have a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, bi-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, and fog lamps with a chrome bezel.

It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

A large storage compartment and vertically-positioned LED taillights will be available on the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by a 161hp, 1.9-liter engine

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel engine linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates a maximum power of 161hp and 360Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

It will offer a feature-rich cabin

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross will have a practical cabin with 6-way electrically adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.

It shall house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, six airbags, ABD with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and traction control will be available.

Information

2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 16.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
These Volvo cars have become costlier in India
Latest News
Here's how we designed and 3D printed free AirTag case
Science
Government should save lives, not build house for PM: Priyanka
Politics
YRF pledges to vaccinate 30,000 FWICE members, await government's permission
Entertainment
PM Modi, Boris Johnson to boost trade during virtual summit
World
JEE Main May session postponed due to COVID-19: Education Minister
India
Latest Auto News
Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB review: Should you buy it?
Auto
Honda unveils 7-seater N7X concept car in Indonesia: Details here
Auto
2021 Mahindra Bolero's design previewed in leaked image: Details here
Auto
Honda CB500X adventure tourer makes way to dealerships across India
Auto
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto
Trending Topics