BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 revealed in India; bookings now open

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in BS4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 38.4hp of power and 27Nm of torque.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the previous-generation model which was introduced at Rs. 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).