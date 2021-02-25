Home / News / Auto News / BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 revealed in India; bookings now open
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 revealed in India; bookings now open

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has revealed the BS6-compliant Ninja 300 motorbike in India and started accepting bookings for it.

As for the highlights, the bike comes in new colors and sports updated graphics. However, it retains the design elements and the 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine of its predecessor, albeit in a different state-of-tune.

Here's our roundup.

Design

It has a semi-digital instrument console and a halogen headlamp

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 sports an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, a chromed heatshield on the upswept exhaust, and fairing-integrated front blinkers.

The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels.

It is available in three color options- Lime Green, Lime Green/Ebony, and Black.

Information

The bike runs on a BS6 296cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in BS4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 38.4hp of power and 27Nm of torque.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the previous-generation model which was introduced at Rs. 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

