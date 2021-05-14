Bugatti's one-of-a-kind La Voiture Noire to debut on May 31

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 07:16 pm

Bugatti La Voiture Noire to arrive on May 31

The production version of the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire hypercar, which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, will make its debut on May 31. The Chiron-based vehicle is a tribute to Jean Bugatti's Type 57 SC Atlantic that got lost during World War 2. It has a carbon fiber body and draws power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbo, W16 engine.

Exteriors

The car has six exhaust vents

Bugatti's La Voiture Noire has an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with vents, a wide air dam, swept-back headlights, and gloss black paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, two doors, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A single wrap-around taillight, six exhaust tips, and 'Bugatti' lettering are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The production model will run on a 1,500hp, 8.0-liter engine

The production-specific version of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire will draw power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbo, W16 engine that churns out a maximum power of 1,500hp and a peak torque of 1,600Nm. Gearbox details are unavailable as of now.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a luxurious 2-seater cabin

The interior details of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire are yet to be revealed. However, it will have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, cruise control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Bugatti La Voiture Noire: Pricing and availability

The production-ready Bugatti La Voiture Noire hypercar will make its debut on May 31. This one-off beaut is priced at an eye-watering €18.7 million (approximately Rs. 137 crore). But who owns it? Well, to this day, the owner's identity remains a mystery.