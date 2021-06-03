Home / News / Auto News / Rs. 98 crore-worth BUGATTI La Voiture Noire is finally here
Rs. 98 crore-worth BUGATTI La Voiture Noire is finally here

Dwaipayan Roy
BUGATTI La Voiture Noire hypercar revealed
BUGATTI La Voiture Noire hypercar revealed

French automaker BUGATTI has finally revealed the production version of its La Voiture Noire model. Priced at €11 million (roughly Rs. 98 crore), the all-black Chiron-based hypercar took two years to develop and pays tribute to Jean Bugatti's Type 57 SC Atlantic. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports bespoke bodywork, an opulent cabin, and runs on a 1,500hp engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a 3D-printed grille

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire has a carbon fiber body with a black carbon glossy coating on it, a 3D-printed front grille, and six exhaust tips. For lighting, there are swept-back headlights with over 25 individually milled elements in each cluster, and a single-piece LED strip on the rear. It is 450mm longer than the regular Chiron, while the wheelbase has grown by 250mm.

It is fueled by a 1,500hp, 8.0-liter engine

Under the hood, the BUGATTI La Voiture Noire draws power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbo, W16 engine that generates a maximum power of 1,500hp and a peak torque of 1,600Nm. Gearbox details are currently unavailable.

It offers grain leather upholstery and a rosewood switch

The interiors of the BUGATTI La Voiture Noire have not been revealed. However, we know that there are two seats, grain leather upholstery finished in Havana Brown shade, and a rosewood switch that can be used to choose between different driving modes. There are also turned and polished aluminium inlays that adorn the door cards and center console. Multiple airbags are available for safety.

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire: Pricing and availability

The BUGATTI La Voiture Noire is a one-off hypercar and carries a price-tag of €11 million (roughly Rs. 98 crore). While we have finally seen this novel creation in flesh, the identity of the owner still remains a secret.

