Home / News / Auto News / Bullit Hero 250, with a retro scrambler design, unveiled
11 Jan 2021

Bullit Hero 250, with a retro scrambler design, unveiled

Written by

Dwaipayan Roy

Auto

Bullit Hero 250, with a retro scrambler design, unveiled

Belgian automaker Bullit has unveiled its Hero 250 scrambler-styled motorcycle in Europe. It comes in three color options: black with gold accents, white, and titanium gray.

Weighing in at 148kg, the bike is a lightweight tourer designed for daily commute as well as light off-roading. It draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Bullit Hero 250: At a glance Power and performance Safety and suspension setup What about the pricing?

Design

Bullit Hero 250: At a glance

The Bullit Hero 250 has an eye-catching design, featuring a long, flat saddle, a 15-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank with knee pads, a small bash plate, flat handlebars with a cross brace, and a high-mounted exhaust.

The bike packs an analog instrument console and a rounded headlight. It rides on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tires.

Information

Power and performance

The Bullit Hero 250 scrambler draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 26.15hp.

Safety

Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bullit Hero 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.

Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

What about the pricing?

In Europe, the Bullit Hero 250 scrambler carries a price tag of €4,199 (approximately Rs. 3.77 lakh). However, no details pertaining to its pricing and availability in India are currently available.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Spooky fest! Catch seven horror films for free on YouTube
Last updated on Jan 11, 2021, 12:15 am
Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Latest News
Nintendo Switch Pro specs leaked; details data-mined from firmware
Science
iPhone 13 tipped to come with a smaller display notch
Science
Spooky fest! Catch seven horror films for free on YouTube
Entertainment
#HealthBytes: Know about different types of intermittent fasting, its benefits
Lifestyle
Related Timelines
Aprilia Tuono 660, with a 659cc parallel-twin engine, unveiled
Auto
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 retro-styled bike unveiled: Here are details
Auto
Yamaha unveils 2021 YZF-R3 motorcycle in Japan
Auto