BYD showcases DM-i plug-in hybrids in India with 1,200km range

DM-i posts 4.8L/100km NEDC, sub 5.5s

DM-i tech blends the best of both worlds: electric efficiency for city commutes and hybrid flexibility for road trips.

It sips fuel at just 4.8-liter per 100km (NEDC) and does 0 to 100km per hour in under 5.5 seconds — all with BYD's Blade Battery for extra safety.

As BYD's Rajeev Chauhan puts it, this could make sustainable mobility way more accessible for Indian drivers who want both convenience and range.