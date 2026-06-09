BYD to bring Seal U hybrid to India by 2026
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BYD is bringing its new Seal U hybrid to India by the end of 2026.
Unlike its previous all-electric models, this one combines a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine with dual electric motors and an 18.3 kWh battery, aiming for over 1,200km of range, so you can go farther without worrying about charging all the time.
Seal U posts 4.8L/100km and V2L
The Seal U's hybrid system is built for serious efficiency: it uses just 4.8-liter of gasoline per 100km and its electric motors are super efficient at 97.5%.
It automatically switches between pure electric and hybrid modes.
Plus, it has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which means you can even power up gadgets or gear right from your car (pretty handy for road trips or outdoor plans)!