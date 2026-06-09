BYD to bring Seal U hybrid to India by 2026

Seal U posts 4.8L/100km and V2L

The Seal U's hybrid system is built for serious efficiency: it uses just 4.8-liter of gasoline per 100km and its electric motors are super efficient at 97.5%.

It automatically switches between pure electric and hybrid modes.

Plus, it has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which means you can even power up gadgets or gear right from your car (pretty handy for road trips or outdoor plans)!